UAE President receives invitation to participate in G7 Summit

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received an invitation from Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to participate in the G7 Summit, which Canada will host from June 15 to 17.

The invitation extended to the United Arab Emirates reflects the international recognition and the country enjoys, as well as its constructive role in fostering international cooperation and joint efforts to enhance global economic stability and address shared global challenges, particularly in the areas of energy security, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence.