UAE leaders congratulate Russian President on 'Russia Day'

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on the occasion of “Russia Day”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Putin and to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.