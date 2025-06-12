UAE participates in 7th BRICS Youth Energy Summit

BRASÍLIA, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A UAE delegation, headed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the 7th BRICS Youth Energy Summit, hosted by Brazil. The summit saw the participation of youth delegations comprising elite experts and professionals from member states and invited countries.

The UAE delegation included representatives of several leading national entities in the energy sector, including: the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Federal Youth Authority, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), and the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA).

This participation comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation, empower youth, and showcase its leadership in the field of energy transition. It aligns with goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

The UAE delegation participated as a keynote speaker in the panel discussion titled: “Technological Advancements for Low-Carbon Power Systems,” where it highlighted the country’s progress in developing smart and resilient energy systems based on low-carbon fuels—such as clean hydrogen, solar energy, and sustainable aviation fuel.

The delegation also highlighted the UAE’s pioneering national policies and initiatives, foremost among them the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050.

Additionally, the delegation emphasised the country’s commitment to implementing the outcomes of the historic UAE Consensus, launched during its presidency of COP28, which calls for a just and orderly transition away from fossil fuels, the expansion of renewable energy technologies, and the achievement of climate neutrality by 2050.

The delegation stressed the importance of investing in technology and innovation, building national capacities, and empowering youth to lead the global transition toward low-emission energy systems.

Emirati success stories in clean energy and research and development were also showcased, serving as inspiring models for BRICS countries and the wider world.

At the conclusion of the summit, the delegation reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with its international partners within the BRICS group to build a more secure, sustainable, and inclusive energy future for generations to come.