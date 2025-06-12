Abdulla Al Hamed holds talks with media leaders in London ahead of 'Bridge'

LONDON, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, held a series of bilateral meetings in London with several leaders from the global media sector, including institutions, companies and academic organisations.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office.

These engagements form part of NMO’s ongoing preparations for the upcoming Bridge Summit, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this December. The meetings aimed to strengthen international partnerships and expand cooperation with leading global institutions, contributing to the enrichment of the summit’s content and reinforcing its status as a global hub for media dialogue.

Discussions explored opportunities to enhance collaboration and establish strategic partnerships to drive the growth of innovative media projects and ensure the sector’s long-term sustainability.

The talks also focused on enriching visual and digital content and utilising emerging technologies to support innovation and creativity within the media industry.

Al Hamed emphasised that the UAE leadership’s vision for media stems from a firm belief in its role as a key driver in building knowledge-based societies and as a bridge for cultural exchange with the world. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering integrated partnerships with international institutions to elevate the global standing of UAE media and incorporate best practices that keep pace with rapid global developments.

He noted that the Bridge Summit reflects an ambitious vision to develop a forward-looking media ecosystem that aligns with evolving technologies and anticipates the future of digital media.

“Through this summit, we aim to establish a global platform for constructive dialogue and knowledge exchange among leaders in media and technology, contributing to the development of innovative media solutions that serve communities and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence,” he said.

Participants in the meetings included Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council and Head of Sovereign Partnerships at Mubadala Investment Company; Matthew Hurn, Chief Financial Officer of Mubadala; Sir Martin Sorrell, a businessman and prominent figure in the media and marketing industry; Dr. Rebecca Swift, Senior Vice President of Creative at Getty Images; Dr. Ling Ge, General Manager and Chief European Officer at Tencent; Gail Amurao, Director of events at Monks; Chabi Nouri, Global Chief Executive Officer of Bonhams; Ahmed Hussain, Head of Network at BBC Asian Network; and Bart Yates, Executive Producer at Blinkink.