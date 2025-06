ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, extended its sincere condolences to the Republic of India following the tragic crash of an Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad Airport, which resulted in the loss of dozens of lives.

The Council expressed its deepest sympathy and solidarity with the families and loved ones of the victims of this tragic incident.