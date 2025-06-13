Foreign capital inflows to Korean securities hit 2-yr high in May

SEOUL, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Foreign investment in Korean securities recorded the largest net inflow in nearly two years in May, the central bank said Friday.

Yonhap News Agency quoted data from the Bank of Korea as saying that offshore investors purchased a net US$9.29 billion worth of local stocks and bonds last month, reversing a net outflow of $1.7 billion in April.

It marked the largest monthly inflow since May 2023, when the figure reached $11.43 billion.

Foreign investors net purchased $1.45 billion worth of local stocks in May, becoming net buyers for the first time since July 2024, while remaining net buyers of local bonds for the fourth consecutive month.