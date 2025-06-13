Al Qassimi Hospital pioneers 'exoscope' ear surgery

SHARJAH, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, affiliated with the Emirates Health Services (EHS), has achieved a new medical milestone by successfully performing a highly delicate and complex ear surgery using the external endoscope, known as the "exoscope," for the first time within EHS facilities.

Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, Director of Al Qassimi Hospital, affirmed that this achievement reflects the institution’s commitment to delivering advanced, specialised healthcare rooted in innovation and the attraction of global expertise.

Al Qassimi Hospital recently celebrated the completion of its 100th surgery under the Cochlear Implant Programme, one of the institution’s most distinguished surgical initiatives. The programme included the use of the exoscope device in one of the procedures, paving the way for the broader adoption of this technology in cochlear implant surgeries.

This success aligns with the institution’s strategy to empower its healthcare facilities to adopt modern technologies and foster an innovation-driven environment. It does so by enhancing collaboration with leading international experts through the Visiting Doctors Programme, contributing to the development of national medical competencies.