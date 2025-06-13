UN General Assembly adopts Gaza ceasefire resolution by overwhelming majority

NEW YORK, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire in Gaza during an emergency session on Thursday in New York.

The move followed the Security Council’s failure to pass a similar resolution last week due to a lone veto by permanent member the United States. The resolution was backed by 149 Member States, with 12 voting against and 19 abstaining.

Brought forward by over 20 countries, the resolution called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire by all parties, reaffirmed that all parties must uphold international humanitarian and human rights law, with particular attention to civilian protection and accountability for violations; demanded the full, safe and unimpeded delivery of aid – including food, medicine, water, shelter and fuel – throughout Gaza.

It also demanded Israel immediately lift the blockade on Gaza and open all border crossings for aid deliveries, and called for full respect for the work and immunity of UN staff and humanitarian workers.

Opening the special session, General Assembly President Philémon Yang said that “the horrors in Gaza must end” after 20 months of war. He criticised the Security Council’s ongoing paralysis and inability to fulfil its core responsibility to uphold peace and security.

He called the situation on the ground “unacceptable”, highlighting the deprivation of food, water and medicine for civilians, the continued captivity of hostages, and the need for urgent international action.

Yang noted that next week’s high-level meeting in New York on implementing a two-State solution, saying it would offer a chance for renewed commitment towards peace in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

