Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of Commerce discuss advancing cooperation, partnership

WASHINGTON DC, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, during a working visit to Washington.

Lutnick welcomed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the accompanying delegation. The meeting addressed the distinguied strategic ties between the UAE and the US, and the ongoing efforts by both friendly countries to enhance bilateral cooperation and partnership to serve their mutual interests and promote prosperity for their peoples.

Discussions also covered the state visit of US President Donald Trump to the UAE in May, highlighting its significant role in strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation across all sectors. These include artificial intelligence, economy, finance, trade and other sectors aligned with the developmental priorities of both countries.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined that the UAE and the US share deep-rooted historical relations based on trust, mutual respect and common interests. He stated that these ties have developed into a model of constructive and fruitful cooperation that promotes development and enhances prosperity for both nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed added that the UAE-US partnership is rich in promising opportunities for growth and advancement across various domains, and that both countries are keen to leverage these opportunities in pursuit of comprehensive development and sustainable economic progress.

The meeting was attended by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.

