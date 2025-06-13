UAE condemns in strongest terms Israel’s military targeting of Islamic Republic of Iran

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms Israel’s military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and expressed its deep concern over the ongoing escalation and its repercussions on regional security and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the importance of exercising the utmost self-restraint and judgment to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the conflict.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s position that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states constitute essential principles for resolving the current crises.

The UAE emphasised the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic means rather than confrontation and escalation, and called on the United Nations Security Council to take urgent and necessary measures to achieve a ceasefire, and to reinforce international peace and security.