NOC discusses participation criteria for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games with federations

DUBAI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Technical and Sports Affairs Department of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) held a joint coordination meeting on Thursday evening at the committee’s headquarters in Dubai with representatives of relevant national sports federations.

The meeting focused on preparations for participation in the fourth edition of the Youth Olympic Games – Dakar 2026, which will feature 2,700 athletes competing in 151 events across 25 sports.

Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Director of the Technical and Sports Affairs Department at the NOC, delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the participation requirements. These included eligibility and qualification standards approved by the International Olympic Committee and the respective International Federations, along with timelines, age-specific technical criteria, international licencing, and qualification frameworks.

An open discussion followed, allowing federation representatives to raise questions and share observations. Key follow-up areas were identified to ensure optimal preparedness for this landmark Olympic event.

The sports programme for Dakar 2026 comprises 25 disciplines: swimming, athletics, boxing, rugby, basketball (3x3), equestrian, judo, taekwondo, fencing, archery, table tennis, badminton, sailing, rowing, wrestling, beach handball, beach volleyball, and triathlon.



