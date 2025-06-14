Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israel's attack on Iran

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar strongly condemned Israel's military action on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Council warned of the attack's grave implications on the security and stability of the region and the entire world.

Additionally, the Council urged the international community to take urgent action to de-escalate tensions, prevent the conflict from expanding, and support diplomatic efforts aimed at fostering international peace and security.