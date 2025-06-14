Japan’s Brex crowned champions of FIBA Basketball Champions League - Asia in Dubai

DUBAI, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Japanese team Utsunomiya Brex claimed the 2025 FIBA Basketball Champions League Asia 2025 title after defeating Lebanon’s Al Riyadi team 94-93 in the final match held this evening at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The game featured intense competition until the final seconds. Player DJ Newbill scored a crucial three-pointer with 23.6 seconds remaining, turning the Japanese team’s 91-93 deficit into a 94-93 lead, which remained the final score. With this victory, Utsunomiya ended Al Riyadi’s winning streak and denied them a title defence.

This marks the second championship title for a Japanese club in the history of the tournament, and the first since Alvark Tokyo's triumph in the 2019 edition.

In the third-place match, Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar Broncos defeated Shabab Al Ahli 84-79 to claim the bronze medal, concluding their campaign with their best achievement at the Asian level.