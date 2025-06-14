Baghdad urges Tehran to continue dialogue with Washington

BAGHDAD, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Baghdad today called on Tehran to continue its dialogue with Washington following the Israeli attack on Iran.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone call today with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during which he expressed "Iraq's strong condemnation of the Israeli military attack that targeted the Islamic Republic of Iran," affirming "Iraq's solidarity with Iran—its government and people—in the face of this dangerous escalation."

The ministry added that "both sides discussed the details of the attack and assessed its impact," with the Iranian minister stressing that Tehran has the right to respond and defend its sovereignty in proportion to the scale of the threat.

Araghchi also pointed out that "Israeli aircraft violated Iraqi airspace."

The statement quoted Fuad Hussein as confirming that "Iraq has submitted an official complaint to the United Nations Security Council regarding this violation," and called on the international community "to take a firm stance against these repeated breaches, which pose a direct threat to Iraq’s and the region’s security and stability."

Hussein urged the Iranian side on "the importance of continuing the path of dialogue with the United States, through Omani mediation, in order to reach solutions that contribute to de-escalation and enhancing security."

Baghdad had earlier declared its complete rejection of the Israeli attack on Iran and of the use of Iraqi airspace and territory against any neighbouring country.