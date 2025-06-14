Al-Azhar condemns Israeli attack on Iran

CAIRO, 13th June, 2025 (WAM)-- Al-Azhar has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran Friday as a blatant violation of national sovereignty, and international law, and a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.

In a statement released this evening, Al-Azhar affirmed that the arrogant policies pursued by the Israeli occupation reflect one of the worst forms of occupation known in modern history.

It noted that the aggressive practices of Israel forewarn further tension and risk dragging the region into chaos and instability.

Al-Azhar called on the international community, United Nations institutions, and all living consciences to shoulder their moral and humanitarian responsibilities and to take urgent action to stop the repeated Israeli violations against the countries and peoples of the region. It also urged respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity and the avoidance of escalation to preserve lives and resources.