AMMAN, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Chairman of Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Captain Haitham Misto, announced Jordan has reopened its airspace starting 7:30 a.m. local time, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

In a previous statement Friday, CARC had announced a temporary closure of the Kingdom's airspace and suspension of all air traffic through the Kingdom, in anticipation of any risks that could arise from the region's ongoing escalation.