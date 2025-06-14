Abdullah bin Zayed concludes working visit to US

WASHINGTON, D.C., 14th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has concluded a working visit to the United States, during which he met with several senior US officials, including White House representatives, members of Congress and the Senate.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held a meeting with Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State and discussed ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States for the benefit of their two nations.

The two top diplomats explored avenues to strengthen cooperation across vital sectors, including the economy, trade, science, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also met with Steve Witkoff, US Special Envoy to the Mideast. The discussions focused on the growing cooperation and evolving partnership between the UAE and the US across various fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on the broader regional developments, emphasising the need to de-escalate tensions and pursue efforts that promote security and stability in the region.

During his meeting with Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed a number of key issues of mutual interest.

The talks focused on strategic cooperation pathways between the UAE and the United States, and joint efforts to advance peace, stability, and sustainable development, while safeguarding international peace and security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also held a meeting with Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, during which they explored ways to bolster and expand cooperation across various sectors. The discussions emphasised aligning efforts with the developmental priorities of both nations, particularly in the economic, financial, and trade domains, among others.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also held a series of meetings with several members of the US Congress. The discussions focused on strengthening the evolving strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States to further advance prosperity and well-being for both nations and their peoples.

The meetings also emphasised supporting international efforts to achieve peace, security, and stability in the region and globally.

During the meetings, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the relations between the UAE and the US stand as a model for effective international cooperation that fosters development, peace, and stability.

He praised the long-standing, positive, and constructive partnership that has united the two nations over decades.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also expressed the UAE’s eagerness to continue working closely with the United States to further advance and enrich these distinguished relations in support of the prosperity of both countries and their peoples.