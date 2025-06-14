China to expand high-standard opening-up, relax market access for foreign investment

BEIJING, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China is committed to further expanding its high-standard opening-up and relaxing market access for foreign investment, Li Yongjie, Deputy China International Trade Representative and a senior official of the Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

According to a report by China Global Television Network (CGTN), she stated, "China has continuously advanced high-standard opening-up. We support foreign enterprises to invest and deepen their presence in China. We will further expand opening-up and relax market access for foreign capital. The Ministry of Commerce, together with relevant departments, will implement the 2025 Action Plan for Stabilizing Foreign Investment, accelerating pilot openings in sectors of cloud computing, biotechnology, and wholly foreign-owned hospitals, while gradually expanding voluntary opening in other service industries."

"We will make full use of existing platforms, say Pilot Free Trade Zones, National Economic and Technological Development Zones, and Comprehensive Demonstration Zones for Expanding the Opening-up of the Service Sector, to steadily advance institutional opening-up. We will also revise and expand the Catalog of Encouraged Industries for Foreign Investment, and explore policies to encourage foreign enterprises within the country to reinvest in China, so as to offer more opportunities for foreign companies to invest in China's emerging sectors and future industries," said Li.