DEWA launches AI-based ‘Legislation Agent’ to bolster general network protection

DUBAI, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the ‘Legislation Agent’, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to bolster the protection of the general network.

This innovative system provides immediate guidance to users and supports decision-making related to network safety and compliance with local and international standards. The initiative is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to employ AI technologies to enhance the efficiency of its operations and governance.

“The ‘Legislation Agent’ is one of the smart innovations developed as part of our efforts to integrate AI into our operations. It enhances the efficiency of internal processes and provides a unified digital reference for regulations and legislation related to DEWA’s areas of work, including the protection of the general network. It also reduces decision-making time, which will positively affect work outcomes,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The system, developed by DEWA’s Innovation and the Future Division and the Legal Affairs Department, plays a crucial role in ensuring regulatory compliance and proactive decision-making in technical and operational matters. It achieves this by analysing legislation and regulations related to DEWA’s activities, thereby raising the level of readiness and enhancing response times in advanced technical situations.