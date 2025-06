AMMAN, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) of Jordan announced three people were injured after an object fell on a house in the northern city of Irbid, as per a report it has received Saturday morning.

According to Jordan News Agency (Petra), the injured were rushed to the hospital, as their medical condition was labelled as "good."

Joint teams from the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army and the PSD have begun an investigation into the incident.