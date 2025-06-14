UAE Team Emirates clinches stage six of Criterium du Dauphine, takes overall lead

DAUPHINE, FRANCE, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates – XRG, led by Slovenian world champion Tadej Pogacar, reclaimed control of the Critérium du Dauphiné with a commanding victory in Stage Six, held yesterday.

Pogačar finished the mountainous stage over a minute ahead of his nearest rivals.

It was a performance to be remembered by the Emirati squad, with Tim Wellens and Jhonatan Narváez providing a textbook uphill lead-out as though they were on the slopes of Milano-San Remo in the spring.

Earlier in the day, Domen Novak and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates had worked in unison to ensure that the breakaway would stand little chance in the finale. With their lead, and that of opportunist attacker Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) squashed, Wellens and Narváez could go to work in setting up the move of Pogačar.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 stage 6 results:

1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +49”

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:01

3. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +1:22

Speaking after the stage, Pogačar remarked, “We knew this would be a decisive stage. The team did an incredible job, and I felt great going on the attack. That one-minute gap gives us a strong morale boost heading into the upcoming stages.

“One minute is good and I am super happy.”