AFC President backs Asian teams to excel in US

KUALA LUMPUR, 14th June 2025 (WAM) -- As the world turns its attention to the inaugural expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has expressed confidence in the potential of Asia's four participating teams to deliver exceptional performances.

Set to feature some of the Continent’s most successful clubs – Al Ain FC from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal SFC, Ulsan HD from the Korea Republic and Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds – a total of 63 matches will be played across 12 venues in 11 host cities in the United States, with the Final culminating at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 13th July.

Since its inception, the AFC’s representatives have emerged amongst the top three sides in the FIFA Club World Cup, with Al Hilal (2022), Al Ain (2018) and Kashima Antlers (2016) attaining the Continent’s best performances by clinching the runners-up medal on three occasions.

Shaikh Salman said, “On behalf of the Asian football family, I would like to extend our best wishes to our four representative clubs as well as to all our AFC match officials participating in the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup. Our Asian teams have consistently demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest levels, and I am confident they will continue to embody the AFC’s Vision of succeeding on the world stage.

“Our sincere and warm wishes go to FIFA. The FIFA Club World Cup exemplifies the aspirations of the global football community, including the AFC and its members, to create a premier global club event that reflects the growing enthusiasm for Continental club football. We wish everyone at FIFA and in the United States the very best of success for what promises to be a historic moment for the beautiful game.”

AFC Champions League 2022 winners Urawa Red Diamonds will begin Asia's quest for glory in Group E against Argentina’s CA River Plate on 17th June at 12 pm at the Lumen Field in Seattle. The three-time Asian champions will then lock horns with Italian giants FC Internazionale Milano at the same venue and time on 21st June, followed by a clash with 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winners CF Monterrey of Mexico at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles four days later.

Ulsan HD are the next Asian side to do battle in Group F, kicking off their campaign against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns FC, who return to a FIFA competition for the first time in almost 10 years, on 17th June at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, at 6pm. The two-time Continental champions, who are set for their third appearance on the global stage, will also face 2023 FIFA Club World Cup runners-up Fluminense FC of Brazil at the MetLife Stadium four days later before contending with 2023/24 UEFA Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund from Germany on June 25 at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Al Ain will open their campaign against 36-time Scudetti winners Juventus FC in Group G at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on 18th June at 9pm before setting their sights on a thrilling contest with England’s Manchester City, who clinched the global trophy at the first time of asking in 2023, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on 22nd June. The UAE side, who made history by claiming the first (2003) and last (2023/24) editions of the AFC Champions League, will also go head-to-head against three-time CAF Champions League victors Wydad AC of Morocco on June 26.

Finally, four-time Asian club champions Al Hilal are set to be tested by Spain’s 15-time European and five-time world club champions Real Madrid C.F. at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on 18th June at 3pm. The 18-time Saudi Pro League winners will then encounter 17-time Austrian champions FC Salzburg on 22nd June at the Audi Field in Washington, D.C., before concluding their group stage contests against six-time Concacaf Champions Cup winners CF Pachuca of Mexico at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on 26nd June.