National Coordination Meeting in preparation for 62nd Session of UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – As part of the UAE’s preparations to participate in the 62nd session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB62) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will take place in Bonn, Germany from 16 to 26 June 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened a national coordination meeting with the participation of key national entities.

The meeting was chaired by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, who emphasised the critical role played by the UAE delegation in reinforcing the country’s global climate leadership and preserving the legacy achieved during COP28. He also stressed the importance of continuing to advance unified national positions across the negotiation tracks to further strengthen the UAE’s active presence in the consultations.

The 62nd session of the Subsidiary Bodies comes at a pivotal moment, serving as a crucial preparatory milestone toward building ambitious outcomes at COP30. The discussions will focus on a wide range of technical issues under the Paris Agreement, including climate finance, adaptation, loss and damage, the Global Goal on Adaptation, and carbon market mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The interactive session brought together over 30 negotiators and representatives from government entities and the private sector. Technical briefings were delivered on priority negotiation topics, including the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance (NCQG), the UAE Just Transition Work Programme, and progress on the implementation of the historic UAE Consensus announced during COP28.

The sessions also focused on aligning national messaging across negotiation streams and strengthening the UAE’s representation in both formal and informal consultations. Emphasis was placed on the UAE’s leadership in driving multilateral climate agreements, underpinned by the principles of ambition, inclusivity, and climate justice.

Abdulla Balalaa reaffirmed that the UAE’s participation in SB62 builds upon its robust diplomatic and climate portfolio and reflects its deep commitment to advancing the implementation of the UAE Consensus. He emphasised the importance of supporting Parties in maintaining momentum toward global climate ambition and facilitating a just, effective transition to a sustainable, net-zero future.

It is worth noting that this engagement takes place within the context of the UAE’s role in the COP Troika, alongside Azerbaijan and Brazil, launched by the UAE during its COP28 Presidency. It reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting developing countries, empowering communities most vulnerable to climate impacts, and continuing its leadership in global climate governance through strengthened financing, capacity building, equitable resource access, and integration of environmental and developmental priorities.