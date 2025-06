RIYADH, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, today discussed, in Riyadh with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephu, the ongoing regional and international developments and their implications for the security and stability of the region.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the two ministers also reviewed bilateral relations between their countries and explored ways to enhance and develop cooperation across various fields.