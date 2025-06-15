AJMAN, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The 58th Asian Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship kicks off tomorrow in Ajman, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and in the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development.

The event, which the emirate hosts for the first time, runs from 15th to 17th June 2025, at the Emirates Hospitality Centre, with athletes from 23 Asian countries participating, marking a significant milestone in Ajman’s sporting history.

For his part, IFBB International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) President Dr Rafael Santonja, praised the efforts of the Emirate of Ajman in providing significant support for the sport of bodybuilding and in encouraging younger generations to practice it.

During the 2025 Annual Conference of the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, he hailed the ongoing cooperation between the Emirate of Ajman and IFBB. He also expressed his confidence that the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, set to begin tomorrow, will be presented in the best possible manner, given the thorough preparations and attention to detail he observed from the official entities involved.