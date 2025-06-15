Israel, Iran trade airstrikes for second consecutive night

TEHRAN - TEL AVIV, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) – Iran has launched a new barrage of missiles toward Israel, as the Israeli military announced it had detected the missiles and called on residents to take shelter, according to international media reports.

The Israeli army stated that while air defence forces are working to intercept the missiles launched from Iran, the Israeli Air Force is currently striking military targets in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard's Air Force said they are conducting a combined missile and drone attack on Israel.