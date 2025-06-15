Helicopter with 7 onboard crashes in northern India amid bad weather

NEW DELHI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A helicopter carrying seven people crashed on Sunday in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand due to adverse weather conditions that reportedly caused it to veer off course, according to initial reports.

Indian media cited Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, as saying that rescue and relief teams, including the State Disaster Response Force and local authorities, immediately launched operations at the crash site in the Gaurikund area. The helicopter wreckage was found after it had earlier gone missing.