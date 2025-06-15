Heavy Iran-Israel missile exchange leaves casualties, widespread damage

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A major escalation between Iran and Israel continued from Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with intense cross-border missile exchanges resulting in casualties and severe damage on both sides.

In Israel, a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles struck major cities including Tel Aviv and Haifa, killing 10 people and injuring 240 others, according to Israeli media reports.

Several residential buildings collapsed due to the strikes, and around 35 individuals are believed to be trapped under the rubble. Emergency response teams have launched extensive rescue operations in the affected areas.

Simultaneously, the Iranian capital Tehran came under heavy Israeli bombardment targeting sensitive strategic locations. Iranian news agencies confirmed that the strikes hit the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research, and fuel and oil depots, triggering massive fires and widespread destruction.

This sharp escalation follows an Israeli strike early Friday that targeted Iranian military and nuclear facilities, reportedly killing senior military commanders and prominent nuclear scientists. Iran responded with successive waves of missile attacks, marking one of the most dangerous confrontations between the two nations in recent years.