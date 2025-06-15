Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes South Sandwich Islands region

LONDON, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck the South Sandwich Islands region in the South Atlantic Ocean today, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The seismic event was recorded at a depth of 316 kilometres, with its epicentre located approximately 206 kilometres northwest of Hough Island (Homa Tonga).

Authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings, and no immediate reports of casualties or material damage have been received following the tremor.