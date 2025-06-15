ZHO, Emirates Scholar launch two scientific journals in rehabilitation, applied psychology

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), in collaboration with Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, has announced the launch of two new peer-reviewed academic journals: International Journal of Rehabilitation & Disability Studies, and the Emirati Journal of Applied Psychology.

This initiative reflects a strategic partnership and a shared vision to advance specialised knowledge in the fields of rehabilitation and mental health, while positioning the UAE as a regional and global hub for innovative scientific output.

Both journals are subject to rigorous peer-review processes by expert academic committees and have been officially indexed in reputable international databases. Since their announcement, the journals have received substantial engagement, with over 134 research submissions. More than 20 full-length scientific papers are slated for publication in the inaugural issues, with an additional 100+ contributions currently under review.

The launch builds on previous collaborative efforts between the two institutions, including the development of the multilingual UAE–Russian Psychology Dictionary, the creation of a GPT-based application dedicated to psychological science, and the recent completion of the French edition of the dictionary—now available in four languages. These initiatives have significantly expanded access to scientific resources for researchers and experts in the region and across Europe, fostering cross-cultural academic exchange. To date, the digital platforms for these initiatives have recorded over 5 million views, and the dictionary alone has attracted more than 100,000 visits.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, emphasised that “specialised knowledge and scientific research are the foundation for developing inclusive rehabilitation systems. Our partnership with Emirates Scholar is a tangible translation of this vision, creating initiatives that make a real difference in the lives of People of Determination and in society at large.”

He added that launching peer-reviewed scientific journals and multilingual academic references reflects the organisation’s deep awareness of the role of science in empowering individuals and achieving sustainable, inclusive development.

Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General of the Emirates Scholar Center, highlighted that these initiatives directly address urgent societal needs in fields essential to improving quality of life. He encouraged researchers to contribute actively with scientific content that aligns with these forward-looking objectives.

The first editions of both journals will be officially launched during the second edition of the European Arab Medical Congress, to be held from 9–11 October 2025, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. The event is organised by Emirates Scholar in partnership with Zayed Higher Organisation and the European Medical association under the theme “Practical Approaches in Rehabilitation Medicine and Psychology” and will feature broad participation from specialists and researchers worldwide.

The congress will also host the 2025 Psychology Award Ceremony, which honours outstanding research and initiatives that contribute to enhancing quality of life and promoting sustainable mental health.