Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation launches first initiatives to safeguard 30,000 children in Zanzibar, Mexico

SHARJAH, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directive of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF), the Foundation has launched its first global initiatives to protect over 30,000 children at risk of violence, exploitation, and displacement in Zanzibar and Mexico.

These landmark projects, delivered in partnership with leading global organisations—Save the Children International in Tanzania and Plan International in Mexico—aim to build safer environments for children while reinforcing local capacities for long-term child protection.

The announcement marks a major step in KSQF’s mission to establish integrated protection systems for children in vulnerable settings. The initiatives reflect the Foundation’s awareness of the urgent and evolving threats facing children worldwide, including abuse, neglect, exploitation, and trafficking.

According to reports by UNICEF and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), one in five children aged 5 to 17 in low-income countries is engaged in forced or hazardous labour. Additionally, the number of child victims of trafficking identified globally has surged by 31 percent in recent years—making targeted intervention a humanitarian imperative.

Speaking about the goals and strategic vision behind launching these projects, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi affirmed that the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation is driven by a deep belief that providing protection and care for children—and ensuring their healthy upbringing in an environment rooted in inspiration, love, nurturing, and education—is, first and foremost, a natural human right, and secondly, a true investment in the future of the world.

She explained that the Foundation views the threats facing children globally as urgent missions that cannot be delayed, noting that saving one child is a step toward saving the future of an entire community.

Sheikha Jawaher added, “We launched the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation in 2024 to become a global framework for child protection efforts wherever children are at risk. The Foundation operates on the principles of integration and inclusivity, aiming to build a comprehensive protection system based on prevention, victim support, partnership-building, and legislative development—translating the vision of the Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates in supporting humanity and defending the most vulnerable groups, foremost among them, children.”

She continued, “Children are the universal human denominator that unites all peoples, cultures, and beliefs. No matter how different our perspectives may be, we come together around childhood and the right of every child to live a normal life—free from fear, anxiety, physical or emotional harm. That is why we mobilise our efforts based on cooperation, sustainability, and direct impact, so that our projects are not merely short-term responses, but solid building blocks in the foundation of child-friendly, protective societies.”

In Zanzibar, where rising Gender-Based Violence (GBV) rates endanger children—particularly girls—KSQF, in partnership with Save the Children, is launching a comprehensive support programme through two existing One Stop Centres located at Jitimai Hospital in Unguja and Abdalla Mzee Hospital in Pemba.

The “Expanding Support Services for Survivors of Violence” project will provide essential medical, psychological, and legal services to at least 1,000 survivors. An additional 10,000 people will benefit from awareness campaigns and integrated community support services.

The initiative follows a recent visit by Sheikha Jawaher to the centres in Zanzibar, which underscored the urgent need to enhance protection infrastructure. The year-long collaboration will enhance local GBV response systems, break cycles of abuse, and empower survivors to rebuild their lives in safe and supportive communities.

In Mexico, KSQF and Plan International are implementing the “Guardians of Children” project in Tapachula, Mexico City, and Ciudad Juárez. The project will provide direct support to 7,000 migrant children and adolescents, while over 15,000 individuals will benefit from indirect outreach and community-building activities.

The project combines safe spaces, mobile health units, psychological first aid, and financial and emotional support for families. It also includes training for community members to become active agents of change in child protection and to raise awareness about trafficking and exploitation.