MoEI launches ‘We Are Your Support’ initiative to serve senior citizens, residents

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the Year of the Community initiatives and in line with its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens and residents, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) announced the launch of a package of innovative initiatives under the title ‘We Are Your Support’.

These initiatives aim to deliver exceptional and integrated services that reinforce the status, stability, and well-being of this important demographic.

The initiative includes a range of essential services, most notably the launch of the National Housing Specifications Guide for Senior Citizens, free housing design options through the “Darak” platform, and voluntary engineering consultations in energy, electricity, design, and construction under the “Aounkom” initiative.

The Ministry has appointed a group of highly qualified and experienced employees as dedicated advisors for senior citizens and residents at service centres in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah. These advisors are known for their strong interpersonal communication skills, fluency in local dialects, and professional handling of exceptional cases with care and attention.

The initiative also respects the diverse lifestyles of elderly men and women by providing flexible and personalised solutions. For women, it includes the launch of the “Leen Babek” service, allowing them to complete their transactions from the comfort of their homes — ensuring privacy and convenience. For men, mobility has been enhanced through dedicated nearby parking, smart service desks, and personalized support that follows up until service completion.

Additionally, the initiative introduced the “Golden Counter”, a priority service desk at service centres exclusively for senior citizens and residents, ensuring top priority for processing their transactions. It also includes awareness workshops to familiarise the elderly with digital services and direct support whenever needed.

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, emphasised that this initiative reflects the directives of the UAE leadership to improve quality of life for all segments of society, especially senior citizens and residents.

He said, “We believe that serving the elderly is not just a duty, but a privilege and a gesture of gratitude toward a generation that contributed to building the nation. The ‘We Are Your Support’ initiative was designed to be a model of empowerment and care, delivering an exceptional service experience that reflects the appreciation they deserve and aligns with the UAE Government’s principles of providing human-centred, personalised, and proactive services.”

He added, “At the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, we continue to develop our services according to the highest standards, placing at the forefront the goal of eliminating bureaucracy and delivering a smart, seamless, and human service experience. This supports the government's goal of offering proactive, personalised services that enhance quality of life and meet the aspirations of all community members — especially our senior citizens and residents.”