Abdullah bin Zayed, German Foreign Minister discuss regional developments over phone call

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed today in a phone call with Johann Wadephul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, the current regional developments following the Israeli military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, both sides discussed the importance of intensifying efforts to de-escalate tensions and to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region.

The conversation also touched upon the need to adopt diplomatic means and dialogue as a path to resolving crises, in a manner that supports the preservation of regional peace and security.

