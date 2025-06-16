Heavy rains kill 29 in Democratic Republic of the Congo

KINSHASA, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 29 people have died over the weekend due to torrential rainfall in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, local authorities confirmed on Monday.

The unseasonal heavy rains, which struck during the country's dry season, caused widespread flooding, infrastructure paralysis, and major outages in power and water services across the city.

Daniel Bumba, Governor of Kinshasa, said that evacuation and temporary relocation operations were underway, urging residents to increase awareness of disaster risks and take preventive measures.

According to the national meteorological service, 90 millimetres of rain were recorded—the highest level for this time of year in recent records, despite the dry season typically lasting from June to October.

The official rainy season in the DRC runs from November to May, but forecasts indicate that more heavy rain is expected in the coming days, raising concerns of further damage in the densely populated capital, home to 17 million people.