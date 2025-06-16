China activates emergency response to floods in eastern Zhejiang

BEIJING, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China's national headquarters for flood control and drought relief has activated a Level IV emergency response to flooding in eastern Zhejiang Province, due to the ongoing impact of Typhoon Wutip, which continues to pose serious risks.

Authorities also confirmed the continuation of a Level III emergency response for flooding and typhoon impacts in the southern provinces of Guangdong and Guangxi.

The emergency command urged local authorities to intensify inspections and implement risk mitigation measures in key areas, including mountain flood-prone zones, regions at risk of geological disasters, low-lying urban districts vulnerable to waterlogging, as well as small and medium-sized reservoirs.

It also called for appropriate resettlement of displaced residents in the affected regions of Hainan, Guangxi, and Guangdong, as well as the timely allocation of relief funds, distribution of emergency supplies, and expedited recovery and reconstruction efforts following the disasters.