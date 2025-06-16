Four Israelis killed in new Iranian strikes

JERUSALEM, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Four people were killed and 103 others injured in a new wave of Iranian missile strikes targeting multiple locations inside Israel, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

According to the Israeli emergency service, the latest barrage of Iranian rockets struck several areas, including Tel Aviv, causing significant casualties.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed it had launched another round of attacks, stating the strikes were aimed at Israeli command and control systems, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Israel has been carrying out an extensive aerial offensive since the early hours of Friday, targeting military, nuclear and civilian sites in Iran, including key facilities such as Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow. In response, Iran has launched multiple waves of missile attacks against Israeli military installations and airbases.