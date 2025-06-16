Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call today with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, during which they discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly in light of the Israeli military strike on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two ministers reviewed ways to intensify efforts aimed at de-escalation and to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region.

The conversation also emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing outstanding issues and supporting all initiatives that promote regional and international peace and security.