FIFA Club World Cup: Paris Saint-Germain, Botafogo win Group B opening matches

WASHINGTON, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain defeated Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the opening Group B match of the FIFA Club World Cup, currently being held in the United States with the participation of 32 teams.

The match was played at Rose Bowl Stadium in the early hours of Monday UAE time. With this victory, Paris Saint-Germain claimed their first 3 points to top the group standings, while Atletico Madrid remain without a point.

In the same group, Brazil’s Botafogo overcame Seattle Sounders 2-1 at Lumen Field, earning their first 3 points and securing second place behind Paris Saint-Germain. Seattle Sounders remain without a point.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Palmeiras of Brazil drew goalless with Portugal’s Porto at MetLife Stadium, with both teams collecting a point.