GPSSA launches initiative to exempt small private employers from additional amounts for late registration or end of service of insured individuals

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting the UAE's economic growth. This initiative exempts small private sector employers, covered by federal pension laws, from additional amounts incurred due to delays in registering insured individuals or failing to process end-of-service cases within the legal timeframes.

The initiative is a key part of GPSSA's efforts to support small private sector businesses, which play a vital role in the national economy as a major source of job creation and a driver of economic diversification.

By reducing their financial burdens, the initiative helps these businesses improve financial stability, reinvest in their growth, and make a greater impact on the national economy, thereby contributing more to the GDP.

The waiver also specifically aims to bolster Emiratisation efforts within the private sector. By easing financial pressures on small businesses and enabling local talent, it enhances their ability to attract and retain Emirati nationals as an integral part of their workforce.

The initiative targets approximately 1,906 small private sector employers with no more than four Emirati nationals in their workforce. This ensures support reaches those who need it most and can make the greatest impact. The waiver covers additional amounts incurred between 1st January 2024 and 30th April 2025. Any additional payments outside this period will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, taking unique circumstances into account. This approach reflects GPSSA’s commitment to balancing public interest with the specific needs of those who rely on its decisions and services.

Faras Abdul Karim Al Ramahi, Director-General of the General Pension and Social Security Authority, affirmed that this initiative demonstrates GPSSA's commitment to supporting the business sector, which is the lifeblood of the national economy. He further explained that it reduces financial burdens on small businesses, recognising their significant role in driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the UAE.

He stated, “This initiative aims to create a supportive environment for small businesses, enabling them to focus on growth and success. These companies are incubators of innovation and key sources of creativity and job opportunities for UAE nationals, contributing to social and economic stability. This step aligns with our wise leadership's vision and tireless efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, streamline processes, and ease burdens on the business sector, enhancing the country's business environment and attracting more investment.”

The GPSSA confirmed that eligible small businesses will be contacted directly, with no further action required on their part, as this initiative is part of the 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' programme. Businesses that do not receive a direct notification are not included in this initiative.

The GPSSA emphasised the importance of adhering to pension and social security laws, reaffirming its commitment to helping small businesses remain compliant. Support includes providing clear guidance and resources to help employers understand their legal responsibilities and meet insurance requirements, ensuring the rights of both employees and employers are protected.