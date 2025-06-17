UN, partners unveil hyper-prioritised aid appeal amid brutal funding cuts

NEW YORK, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) – The UN and its humanitarian partners today launched a hyper-prioritised global appeal aiming to help 114 million people facing life-threatening needs across the world.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that in the wake of the deepest funding cuts ever to hit the international humanitarian sector, the hyper-prioritised plan highlights the most urgent elements within the ongoing Global Humanitarian Overview 2025. The funding requirement of these is US$29 billion.

Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said that brutal funding cuts have left the sector with brutal choices. “Too many people will not get the support they need, but we will save as many lives as we can with the resources we are given,” he said.

The Global Humanitarian Overview, launched last December, covers more than 70 countries and territories with humanitarian needs, including refugee-hosting countries.