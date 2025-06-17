Sharjah explores public debt strategies in Istanbul

SHARJAH, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The city of Istanbul, Türkiye, will be hosting the first Public Finance Forum of the Sharjah Award for Public Finance, with the theme “Public debt management in a changing world: sustainable strategies to address global economic challenges.”

The event will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel Şişli in Istanbul. It is being held in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO), which is associated with the League of Arab States. The forum will feature high-level participation from financial institution CEOs, politicians, and foreign specialists, as well as representatives from regional and global financial governance groups.

The event is a pioneering intellectual platform that focuses on one of the most pressing issues confronting modern economies: how to manage public debt in the face of rising financial pressures and global economic swings.

The forum's panel discussions and on-the-ground case studies aim to showcase novel strategic viewpoints and viable solutions for managing public debt. It will also highlight the integration of financial policies, equity in resource allocation, and achieving a balance between growth and sustainability.

In this context, the award reflects a strong belief in the importance of strengthening international collaboration and connecting with leading global experiences. They highlighted Türkiye's status as a prominent economic and experimental model in terms of public debt and resource management.

The forum provides a unique opportunity to improve collaboration between governments and financial institutions by exchanging best practices and forming knowledge partnerships that contribute to the development of public finance policies and procedures—in line with the rapid transformations in the global financial and economic landscape.