Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of US Blackstone Group

NEW YORK, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment groups.

Discussions focused on the strategic relations between the UAE and the United States, underscoring their steady progress in sectors such as the economy, investment, finance and artificial intelligence.

The meeting also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation and partnerships between investment and financial institutions in the UAE and the Blackstone Group, in support of both countries’ efforts to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, attended the meeting.

