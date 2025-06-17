China's rapid robotics development transforms surgical procedures

BEIJING, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- AI-powered robots are driving transformation across multiple sectors in China, and are now playing a critical role in saving lives, thanks to their advanced precision and effectiveness in complex medical and surgical procedures.

China has swiftly become a leading centre for AI robotics, driven by broad adoption and robust government support, according to China Central Television (CCTV). The country has recorded several notable advances in recent months.

While the robots are already known for wide-ranging uses such as helping boost productivity in Chinese factories, the highly-developed robots are now being deployed in the healthcare and medical sector, where their high accuracy is being trusted by surgeons to help complete challenging operations.

Dr. Fan Shicai at the Third Affiliated Hospital of Southern Medical University in south China's Guangzhou City said a Chinese robot can perform complex orthopedic surgeries much faster and with striking precision. A procedure that once took five hours can now be done in just 30 minutes.