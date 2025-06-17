UAE leaders congratulate President of Iceland on National Day

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Halla Tómasdóttir of Iceland on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Tómasdóttir and to Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir on the occasion.