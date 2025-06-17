Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi delivers first infusion therapy for Parkinson’s in region

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has successfully introduced continuous infusion therapy, a cutting-edge therapeutic treatment for advanced Parkinson’s disease, making it the first hospital in the GCC region to offer this innovative therapy.

The therapy offers a groundbreaking alternative for patients who are not candidates for DBS or prefer a non-invasive option. Notably, all patients in the advanced stages of Parkinson’s are eligible for it. It delivers a continuous subcutaneous infusion of levodopa-carbidopa—the gold-standard medication for Parkinson’s—through a compact pump connected to the skin. Unlike oral medications, which can lead to fluctuating absorption and inconsistent symptom control, this approach provides a steady, around-the-clock infusion, ensuring more stable symptom management.

Additionally, post-treatment follow-ups are significantly reduced to once every six months, compared to the frequent monitoring required after DBS surgery, making it a more convenient long-term option for patients. Supported by an exceptional team of Parkinson’s disease specialists providing 24/7 care, alongside a dedicated rehabilitation team and other medical professionals, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi ensures patients receive the highest level of comprehensive, patient-centred care.

Commenting on bringing advanced and tailored treatment solutions to the region, Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, the CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “The introduction of continuous therapy in the UAE and GCC represents a critical advancement in how we approach patient care and outcomes in the region. As neurodegenerative diseases become more prevalent, patients are increasingly in need of personalised, innovative solutions.”

Highlighting the impact of the therapy, Dr. Shivam Om Mittal, Staff Physician, Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, who led the treatment, said, “We are proud to be the first in the region to offer this groundbreaking therapy so soon after its global introduction. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we provide a full spectrum of advanced Parkinson’s treatments—including oral medication, deep brain stimulation (DBS), and now this treatment, ensuring each patient receives a personalised care plan. Additionally, our exceptional team of Parkinson’s disease specialists, supported by a dedicated rehabilitation team and other medical professionals, ensures 24/7 care and comprehensive support for our patients at every stage of their journey.”

The infusion system functions much like an insulin pump, with a compact, phone-sized device connected to a fine tube placed on the skin. It delivers a continuous infusion of Parkinson’s medication throughout the day and night, maintaining stable drug levels and significantly reducing motor fluctuations and dyskinesias.

This innovation is transforming how we manage advanced Parkinson’s disease, offering patients greater stability, independence, and an improved quality of life. Additionally, its straightforward design makes it easy to implement, providing a seamless transition for both patients and caregivers.

With Parkinson’s disease being the fastest-growing neurodegenerative condition worldwide—expected to double by 2040—the need for innovative, effective treatments has never been more urgent. Currently, 1% of individuals over 60 years old are affected globally, with an increasing number of young-onset cases under 50 being diagnosed.

Since its introduction in 2019 by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery has been the leading advanced treatment for Parkinson’s in the UAE. The hospital has now successfully performed over 100 surgeries.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, through the pioneering introduction of continuous infusion therapy in the GCC, is leading the charge in neurological care. This marks a significant step forward in the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for medical innovation. With its multidisciplinary approach to patient care, where neurology, surgery, rehabilitation, and other specialties collaborate seamlessly, it continues to set new standards in advancing treatment options that transform patient outcomes and improve lives across the region.