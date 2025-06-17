Countries continue evacuating citizens from Iran, Israel

WORLD CAPITALS, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Several countries have announced the evacuation of their citizens from both Israel and Iran, amid the escalating conflict between the two countries, which has involved mutual missile strikes and a rise in civilian casualties.

In this context, Henryka Mościcka-Dendys, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, announced the launch of a plan to evacuate Polish citizens from Israel.

Slovakia has also begun airlifting its citizens and other European Union nationals from Israel via Jordan and Cyprus.

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs in Bratislava announced yesterday that the first flight to the Slovak capital transported 73 people, including 30 Slovak citizens and 43 nationals from other EU countries. More evacuation flights are planned for today and tomorrow.

Russia evacuated 86 citizens from Iran to Azerbaijan on Saturday, with a further 238 evacuated on Sunday, including families of diplomats.

China has advised its citizens to leave Israel. The Chinese Embassy in Tel Aviv today urged Chinese nationals to exit the country as soon as possible via land borders, recommending crossing into Jordan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea today urged its citizens to leave Iran immediately, following an expansion of its travel warning to cover all regions.