ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Coast Guard of the National Guard carried out today, Tuesday, 17th June 2025, an evacuation mission involving 24 crew members of the oil tanker ADALYNN, following a collision between two ships in the Sea of Oman.

The ship’s crew was evacuated from the incident site, located 24 nautical miles off the country’s coast, to the Port of Khor Fakkan using search and rescue boats.