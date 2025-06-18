Abdullah bin Zayed, Kaja Kallas discuss regional developments, ways to de-escalate tensions, over phone

ABU DH ABI, 18th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke by phone with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission. They discussed the escalating regional developments following Israel’s military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the UAE top diplomat emphasised the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions, avoid the expansion of the conflict, and work closely to reinforce peace and security at both the regional and international levels.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted the need to resolve the current crisis through diplomatic means and dialogue, in a way that contributes to safeguarding the security and stability of the region.