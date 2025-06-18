FMs of Bahrain, Italy discuss regional developments

MANAMA, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, received a telephone call today from Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, wherein they addressed the ongoing regional developments.

The two ministers emphasised the need to step up international efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and Israel, and to continue US-Iran talks to help achieve an immediate ceasefire and regional stability, according to Bahrain News Agency.