Israel, Iran trade shelling for fifth consecutive day

TEL AVIV-TEHRAN, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) – Iran's Revolutionary Guard announced Tuesday that it launched a new wave of missiles targeting air bases in Israel from which warplanes take off to carry out strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesperson stated that the Israeli military had conducted precise, pre-planned operations against Iranian missile launch platforms, targeting 12 locations inside Iran.

This marks the fifth day of the unprecedented confrontation between the two countries.

Iran's State TV broadcast a statement from the Revolutionary Guard saying that a large-scale missile strike was carried out against Israeli air force bases, which were used to launch fighter jets toward Iran.

In a parallel development, Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin reported that Israeli jets had targeted and bombed three significant facilities housing underground-stored materials designated for use against Israel.